Milne Bay approves K200m budget

MILNE Bay has approved a budget of more than K200 million for the 2017 fiscal year – an increase of K6 million from 2016.

The provincial assembly passed the K200,293,500 budget unanimously in Alotau on Friday.

The money plan is made up of Government grants totalling K152,499,400, K27,259,900 in unspent 2016 grants, an estimated internal revenue collection of K20,294,200 and K250,000 from the Governor’s non-discretionary fund.

Governor Titus Philemon told the assembly that the government had delivered services in the past four years as measured against the integrated provincial development plan (IPDP) 2016 to 2020.

“The budget for 2017 continues to empower the provincial government to drive our priority programmes and activities outlined in the IPDP, with emphasis on fiscal consolidation and building a resilient economy through the provision of roads, transport and communication infrastructure, SMEs and eco-tourism in the next five years,” Philemon said.

He said the Milne Bay government could not depend on internal revenue so must continue to apply fiscal consolidation to continue delivering services.

Philemon said 2016 had been a difficult and challenging year for the government, administration and the people of Milne Bay.

“One of the reasons is that we have been hit by a world economic recession which, according to economists, may continue for another two or three years,” he said.

