Minape hopes to address settlement issue in Lae

A CANDIDATE has described Lae as a “city of settlements” which needs to be planned, transformed and legalised.

Matthew Minape, a businessman and longtime resident who is contesting the Lae Open, said unplanned settlements surrounding the city was a time bomb and if not addressed properly could create a lot of problems for authorities.

Minape, a United Party candidate, said he was contesting the election to improve the settlements in the city.

“Lae is a settlement city. It is a city surrounded by settlements,” he said.

“I am standing because we have many problems in Lae. Unplanned settlements is one of them.

“I have been in Lae for 32 years and see that there are no proper regulated settlements.”

The Lae-based Engan businessman said settlements in Lae needed to be planned and regulated.

He said land titles needed to be issued to those who lived there and water and electricity supplies connected.

“The buck will stop with the member for Lae,” Minape said.

“When I am declared I will take care of all these things.

“We will be partners with the landowners of Lae to develop the city. Lae city needs a visionary and strong leader to do these.” Minape was also focusing on education and plans to build a technical college and a teachers’ college and help young people who drop out of school get a second chance.

