Mine educates employees, partners on depression

By ELIZABETH VUVU

HUNDREDS of Newcrest Lihir employees and business partners have been educated on how to manage depression during World Health Day on Friday.

The company’s healthy living programme empowers employees to deal with depression at work and at home.

This was done through the distribution of awareness materials such as fact sheets and flyers.

There was also additional information provided on healthy eating habits including the use of fresh produce.

Acting general manager Stephen Perkins said while it was important for miners to understand how to handle depression, it was also vital for them to educate their family members at home about the signs of depression.

“Here in Lihir, we believe that a healthy and happy home contributes to a safe and productive workforce,” he said.

“Therefore, it is the company’s priority that all miners are educated on how to manage stress, depression and other health issues so they too can educate their families.

“Only then we can also be sure that Lihir is contributing towards building a healthy nation.”

He urged miners to talk to someone if they think they are depressed and to use professional help provided on site.

They must stay connected to their families, exercise regularly after working hours, eat healthy food and avoid alcohol and drugs.

The Lihir operation on Aniolam Island, New Ireland, is 100 per cent owned and operated by Australia’s Newcrestmining company as Lihir Gold Limited.

