Mine partners to deliver

Newcrest Mining Ltd continues to partner with local businesses and the Government in improving service delivery and infrastructure on Lihir Island, New Ireland.

The firm through its subsidiary Lihir Gold Limited recently provided K25 million for the upgrading of the 19km Coronas road between Putput and Palie.

The road is part of a portfolio of community development projects worth K55 million that Newcrest is delivering on Lihir.

The 12-month project started in August last year and when completed it will provide communities living along this section improved roads to enable better access to basic services.

The project was awarded to Lihir landowner company Lihir Civil Construction and business partner HBS under the supervision of the Newcrest’s engineering and projects department and the Department of Works.

This project is one of many that demonstrate the working collaboration between Newcrest Lihir operations, government, local level government, landowner businesses and local communities.

The ground breaking ceremony was officiated by then Newcrest Lihir general manager Craig Jetson, who said Newcrest Lihir was committed to ensuring that benefits from the mine reached all Lihirians.

He said the way forward was for people of Lihir to become partners in the development of the mine and ensuring this happened through improved relations with the communities, businesses and government leaders on Lihir.

This, he said, would lead to improved service delivery outcomes for all stakeholders that would also improves their lives.

Like this: Like Loading...