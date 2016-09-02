Mine provides training for women

THE Porgera Joint Venture has facilitated personal viability training for 49 members of the Porgera branch of Women in Business (WiB).

Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) community development officer Yutha Waisa said the training was targeted at marginalised community groups.

It was in skills development to encourage efficient management of their own resources, knowledge, time and money to create opportunities for financial independence and self-reliance.

“The training aims to develop thinking skills and good habits to enable participants to realise their full potential, identifying and developing useful and applicable skills to sustain their family, community and improve economic development for the district,” Waisa said.

The Porgera WiB members received certificates in PV Level One at the completion of the two-week training delivered by Port Moresby-based Entrepreneurial Development Training Centre (EDTC) trainer Karen Moses.

Participants Jenny Pulawa from Yarik village located within the special mining lease (SML) area, together with Jennifer Tanda and Naomi Tapo, said they were satisfied that they had learnt the basics of managing time and resources such as money.

“The training has helped us a lot because we used to spend money unwisely. When we do business (street-vending), we always think about spending the money, but the training has helped us to save up to expand our businesses,” a satisfied Tanda said.

The training covered topics on basic income generating principles which included taking care of the family, how to engage in small street-vending business activities, budgeting time and money, as well as other basic life skills.

Porgera WiB president Elizabeth Iarume thanked BNL for recognising the need of the WiB members to acquire the training.

“You wanted us to get a good knowledge and facilitated with the trainer,” Iarume said.

BNL corporate social responsibility operations manager Timothy Andambo and community relations and engagement alternate manager Meck Minnala witnessed the certificate presentation ceremony.

