Mine reaches milestone

PORGERA gold mine in Enga reached a milestone this month, achieving 20 million ounces (oz.) in gold production since the start of operations in 1990, according to the company.

The mine is a joint venture operation between Barrick Gold Corporation, Zijin Mining Group and Mineral Resources Enga (MRE) Limited.

The PJV processing department attained the production on Monday after 7044 ounces were produced for the particular day.

General manager operations Damian Shaw on behalf of the management commended efforts of those who had been involved with the operation since the first pour in 1990 and those who were still with the operation.

“This has been a great effort by everyone, the employees, the community, the government and all other stakeholders,” Shaw said.

“To those who work behind the scene to make it possible to achieve this result, congratulations.

“Not many mines meet 20 million ounces…..it is a rare achievement. Porgera still has a long life so let’s get another 20 million.”

The 20 million plus oz. derived from more than 143 million tonnes of ore that were mined in both the open pit and underground since start of production.

Production superintendent (Anawe) Anthon Pakyo, acknowledged contributions from all of PJV site departments, adding that there had been challenges along the way but as a team, the site had achieved this.

“For the processing team, this is a real milestone achievement as we all know it has been challenging to get this far,” Pakyo said.

“We can hope for some more million ounces in the future through our continued team efforts.”

