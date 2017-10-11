Mine seeks Govt backing

THE first-ever limestone mine in Chimbu is unable to begin because of the lack of Government support, provincial administrator Joe Kunda says.

Kunda told The National that Government support had not been forthcoming despite commitments made to the project.

He hopes that things would start moving under new Governor Michel Dua and Chuave MP Wera Mori.

Mori, now the Minister for Trade, Commerce and Industry, is a strong proponent of the Chuave-based project, he said.

Kunda said a study into the limestone project was supposed to have been completed already.

“The final study and drilling have not yet been done,” he said.

“We are very hopeful that the Government will give a hand in the feasibility study as well in the project itself.”

Like this: Like Loading...