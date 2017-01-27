Miner expects better output in 2017

RAMU NiCo Limited president Gao Yongxue says the nickel/cobalt project in Madang expects better production in 2017.

He told employees and management from Kurumbukari mine and Basamuk Refinery through a video conference that this followed strict requirements from the MCC- Group due to high operational costs and the low world nickel price resulting in a huge financial deficit.

“The year 2016 has witnessed a series of technical modification and debottlenecking projects launched to overcome process constraints for improved production quality,” Yongxue said.

“This has settled the conditions for better process stability, productivity and MHP quality in the future.”

He said the project expected better process stability, productivity and mixed hydroxide product quality following huge improvement on technical modification efficiency, technical plan and processes achieved last year.

“The Ramu NiCo management strived to improve the project production and witnessed a series of technical modification and bottlenecking projects that ultimately overcame process constraints and improved production quality,” Yongxue said.

He said they made a technical breakthrough in hydraulic sluicing in the Kurumbukare (KBK) Mine which reduced production costs with a stable nickel supply over 20 tonnes per day, resulting in more output in last quarter of 2016.

