Miner wants scheme restored

THE Barrick (Niugini) Limited will request the Government to re-establish the emergency Highlands Highway tax credit scheme, a statement says.

This is so that additional funding can be accessed for emergency repairs on the highway.

General manager operations Damian Shaw revealed this during a presentation on the Porgera Joint Venture and the Porgera operation at the Papua New Gionea Mining and Petroleum Investment Conference in Australia last month.

Shaw told the conference that the Highlands Highway had been an issue.

“It’s our key piece of infrastructure that enables us to supply goods to Enga province,” he said.

“There is not enough money in the country to manage any of those slips.

“So it relies on us to negotiate with landowners with the assistance of the government to fix those issues as they arise.

“We lost several parts of the mine on two occasions in 2016 as a result of the closure of the highway.

“We are presenting to the Government to reactivate the emergency TCS that used to be in effect for the highway.

“Those in country will know that we had a drought year last year and we are now on track for record rainfall. So the highway is falling apart.”

The Highlands Highway remained an operation challenge, plus law and order.

He said other challenges included the special mining lease (SML) renewal scheduled for 2019, the review of the Mining Act and the 2017 Budget which was introducing fiscal and regulatory changes challenging existing mines and impact on future investments.

