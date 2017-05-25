Mining company constructs new recreational town hall

The Ramu NiCo Mine in Madang is constructing a recreational hall at Basamuk township, in the Rai Coast district.

The company said the hall will be able to cater for a variety of events for both the company and the community, including indoor sport.

The hall will be ready for use by the middle of the year at least, said Raibus Engineering Limited supervisor Danny Akui.

“The new recreational hall when completed will also accommodate certain sporting codes such as table tennis, indoor volleyball and also dances,” said a spokesman for the company, Peter Yambo.

