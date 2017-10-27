Mining company sponsors surgical programme at Vanimo hospital

Mining company PanAust Ltd, Interplast Australia and New Zealand (Interplast) have completed a PanAust-sponsored surgical programme at the Vanimo General Hospital in West Sepik.

A team of five Interplast volunteers, led by the president of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, Prof Mark Ashton, were at the hospital from Sept 23 to 28.

The team treated 15 patients who received transformative surgery to treat conditions, including cleft lip and palates, and burns or scar contracture releases.

PanAust transported five villagers from communities close to its Frieda River Copper-Gold project site to the hospital for treatment.

During the programme, local medical staff received training from the visiting Interplast team.

This capacity-building and mentoring of PNG medical professionals, including the country’s only plastic surgery trainee, Dr Danlop Akule, ensures that reconstructive surgery skills and services in PNG will continue.

Member for Telefomin and Defence Minister Solan Mirisim welcomed the programme.

“The partnership between the Frieda River project and Interplast is an excellent initiative that helps the people of Telefomin district. It is an example of the important community development work that the project undertakes,” Mirisim said.

The programme is the successful continuation of a partnership between PanAust and Interplast which commenced in Laos in 2012.

Since the start of the collaboration, over 1631 people have received surgical consultations, 772 of whom underwent surgery.

In November 2016, the partnership extended to PNG with a week-long surgical assessment programme that identified patients in need of reconstructive surgery.

Interplast volunteers, aided by PanAust community affairs representatives, carried out surgical assessments in Paupe, Wabia, Ok Isai, Oum 3, Iniok, Sokamin, Fiak and Telefomin.

PanAust managing director Dr Fred Hess said the company’s continued partnership with Interplast demonstrated its commitment to improving the lives of those living close to where it operated.

“PanAust is a mining company that integrates sustainability into all facets of its activities. Enriching the lives of those living in communities close to its operating sites will continue to remain a priority for PanAust,” Hess said.

Interplast chief executive Prue Ingram spoke about Interplast’s partnership with PanAust expanding into PNG.

“Working with PanAust in PNG has facilitated Interplast’s ability to reach communities it has not previously worked in, extending the reach and impact of Interplast’s work with medical professionals across the country,” Prue said.

PanAust holds an 80 per cent interest in the Frieda River Copper-Gold project in PNG. The project will be the first major, large-scale natural resource project in the Sepik provinces.

