Mining firm helps villagers dig deep to read and count

Thirty-nine people attained certificates in adult literacy and numeracy this week with the help of the local mining company.

Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture’s (WGJV) head of external relations David Wissink commended those who did the programme.

“It doesn’t matter what you want to do, the important thing is that learning to read and write will help you both in the community and in the work place,” Wissink said.

“We want you to encourage other communities to do the same.”

Congratulating the villagers and WGJV for the initiative, Mineral Resources Authority exploration coordinator for the WGJV Project Kevin Gamenu said illiteracy was a major problem in the country.

Gamenu stressed the importance of private-public partnership programmes.

Grade 6 dropout and mother of three Lumingo Oxxs was happy to have attended the programme where she leart new things.

Bingmalu Sengi, a spokeperson for the Zimake village, had never attended school but completed level one of the programme.

Wafi- Golpu Joint Venture initiated the programme the area in 2013.

