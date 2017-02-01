Mining firm sets operation target

THE Ramu Nickel/Cobalt (Ramu NiCo) project in Madang has set its operational target for this year by recommending key tasks within strict company guiding principles.

Ramu NiCo president Gao Yongxue said the company was confident of achieving the annual production target due to initiatives undertaken last year.

He was addressing the 2017 annual work conference last Tuesday while noting that the year would be difficult for its operations

“The year will be inevitably full of hardships and challenges while cutting deficit remains top priority,” Gao said.

“But efforts will be dedicated to establishing industry chain and realising annual targets under the company’s guiding principles.”

Gao said the year’s tasks would be achieved under guiding principles including strict management control, strict operational compliance measures, strict cost control and be competitive by improved operational quality under strict cost control measures.

“With stable progress, in quality and efficiency, we will be committed to forging Ramu NiCo into an environment-friendly international company of culture integration, advanced management and fine product,” he said.

This is to ensure Ramu NiCo will be among the world’s top three projects in terms of:

Well-controlled unit cash-pay cost in laterite hydrometallurgy industry;

ensuring royalty paid to landowners are in line with existing laws;

achieving zero fatality; and,

localising the project by incorporating both Chinese, PNG and Western cultures.

