Mining firm’s board creates new roles

THE Oil Search board has created new roles at the board committee levels through the appointment of suitably qualified PNG citizens as independent members.

Chairman Rick Lee said although the appointees were not member of the board, they were expected to contribute to the effective functioning and execution of duties and responsibilities of the board.

He said the motivation for these appointments was twofold: to draw on the experiences and capabilities of talented PNG citizens as the company continues to invest in PNG, and to provide the appointees with the unique opportunity to experience and participate in the governance processes of PNG’s largest and most successful listed company.

He said this was aligned with Oil Search’s aim of enhancing the pool of capable, well-rounded business leaders in PNG.

Those who have agreed to be the first independent member appointees are Richard Kuna, president of CPA PNG, Mary Johns, company secretary of BSP, and Serena Sasingian Sumanop, Principal Legal Officer, PNG Department of Justice and Attorney General.

