Mining minister visits Ramu NiCo project

MINING Minister Johnson Tuke, pictured, has visited Ramu NiCo project in Madang to familiarise himself with the project progress and challenges and landowners issues.

Tuke was accompanied by officials from the Mineral Resources Authority.

He thanked the landowners for their patience when the Ramu NiCo project was going through the construction period.

He said the project was fully supported by the government.

Tuke said he wanted to listen issues raised by landowners and find ways for the government, landowners and the project developer could work together.

“I want to feel how the government services are lacking in terms of mining operations,” he said.

“I want to hear from the landowners and project developers so we can all work together.”

He advised the landowners to manage their companies so that they grow and to spend their royalties wisely.

He thanked Ramu NiCo for delivering the project.

“We know the world prices for nickel and cobalt are low but the time, commitment and consistency Ramu NiCo puts in to delivering the project is something we must applaud,” he said.

Ramu NiCo president Gao Yongxue assured the landowners and Tuke that the company would deliver goods and services to the communities.

