Minister attacked on Sepik campaign trail

TRADE, Commerce and Industry Minister Richard Maru was attacked at a campaign rally in a remote village in the Yangoru-Sausia electorate, East Sepik, on Friday, police said yesterday.

“And the two police officers escorting the MP were also attacked after the villagers led by a senior provincial bureaucrat grabbed and dragged them around,” provincial police commander Supt Peter Philip said.

“The disgruntled villagers also destroyed the MP’s stage, campaign posters, banners and decorations. I’m now putting the whole of the electorate on notice as this is the eighth time for the MP to be attacked while on his campaign trail, especially in the Sause Local Level Government area.

“It is only in this area that the MP is attacked, not in the other areas of the electorate.

“But next time the MP is attacked in this area, the whole of the electorate will feel the full might of the police force.”

Philip said that Maru and his team were attacked at Wyomungu village at about 1pm.

“This is uncalled for. As the PPC I’m really disappointed with this senior provincial bureaucrat. He is not supposed to get involved in politics,” Philip said.

“We see the Personnel Management Secretary John Kali and Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari reminding public servants in the media not to get involved in elections and here we have this senior provincial bureaucrat getting involved.”

Philip said that this was the eighth time that Maru had been attacked in the Sause LLG.

“The attacks were believed to be linked to the State’s acqusition of land in the Sepik Plains for agro-industrial development purposes.

“But I think the court has already returned the land to the villagers last year. So this should not be the reason for the senior provincial bureaucrat and certain village leaders to incite other villagers to disrupt the MP’s rally.

“All candidates have the right to go anywhere and host rallies. And if people are not happy, then they can express their grievance through the ballot boxes.

“They can also ask questions to the candidates about the candidate’s policies during the rally but not attack them.”

Philip said that the MP and his campaign coordinators made a complaint at Wewak police station.

“I then dispatched police reinforcement to bring in the suspects, but police turned back because the river in that area was flooded.”

Philip said that they would travel to Wyomungu today to arrest and charge the suspects involved in the attack.

“Following the past seven incidents, I have requested the community leaders in the Sause LLG not to attack the MP while he is on his campaign trail but my request have fallen on deaf ears. So this time police will intervene and arrest the suspects.”

