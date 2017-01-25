Minister calls for PNGRFU meeting deferral

By HUXLEY LOVAI

SPORTS Minister Justin Tkatchenko and World Rugby have called for the planned PNGRFU annual general meeting, scheduled to be held today (Wed, Jan 25), to be postponed, in order to immediately proceed with a mediation process between rival factions led by Ben Frame and Steven Kami.

The recommendation made by Tkatchenko and World Rugby comes after the minister received a letter on Jan 21 from World Rugby’s head of development and international relations David Carrigy, acknowledging the Government through his ministry, the support given to rugby.

“I thank World Rugby for its recognition of the role of the Government in sport through the Sports Ministry and the PNG Sports Foundation, and our concerns as a stakeholder in the development and growth of rugby,” Tkatchenko said.

He said that World Rugby expressed concern regarding the actions taken by Frame in suspending affiliated member unions of PNGRFU, prior to the AGM.

For these reasons World Rugby has called for the postponement of the AGM, until a mediation process can be conducted to resolve all the outstanding issues.

“When I get a response like this from World Rugby it clearly shows that we need to act proactively.

“Now that we have a clear response from World Rugby, we can move forward with the mediation process,” Tkatchenko said

He said World Ruby wanted to have the current situation resolved by mediation over seen by an independent entity as recommended by the PNG Olympic Committee.

