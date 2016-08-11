Minister censured for rogue term

POLICE Minister Robert Atiyafa yesterday came under fire from the Opposition after he labelled some officers of the force as “rogue police”.

Atiyafa made the description, which did not go down well with Goroka MP Bire Kimisopa, when answering a question from Ijivitari MP David Arore.

Arore said during the period when he was ousted from office, political opponents used police without approval of the police commissioner, to “bombard” his district treasury in Popondetta demanding copies of DSIP (district) payments made to contractors and various service providers.

He said when reelected, the same group of policemen fronted up at his residence, demanding that certain payments be done or allegations against him would be investigated.

Arore said the police fraud squad earlier this year made allegations about him owing K1.6 million to a company.

He asked Atiyafa on whose orders these police were acting on and who was paying for their travel.

Atiyafa said the police commissioner had not vetted the work of these policemen and their travel to and from Popondetta was paid for by the Oro provincial government.

“What they have done is illegal,” he said.

“Outside influence was at work in this case. There are set procedures that police must follow.

“Over the last couple of years, and months, we’ve seen a lot of work being carried out by fraud squad.

“All these are the work of rogue policemen.”

Kimisopa, however, said police throughout the country did a “fantastic job” and must be given the support then needed.

“To term policemen as ‘rogue policemen’ is unthinkable and unacceptable on this floor,” he said.

“Could the minister explain if it is now mandatory for every crime committed in this country – carjacking, rape, killing, stealing, corruption – that every one ought to have their case vetted by the commissioner for police?”

Related