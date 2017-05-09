Minister confident of retaining seat

MINISTER for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Francis Marus is confident of retaining his Talasea Open seat in West New Britain.

Speaking at his farewell function hosted by the department on Friday, Marus told vice-chancellors of universities, development partners and department staff that he was humbled by the occasion and was preparing for bigger and better things to come.

“In 2007 when I got elected my box number was 32, in 2012, the box number was 33 and last week when I nominated my box number was 34,” Marus said.

“My supporters in Kimbe are excited and I talk about continuity and this is continuity at its best.”

He said Talaese was one of the biggest district in the country with seven local level governments and a population of over 240,000 people and one LLG had 25,000 voters.

“The demography is so complex and it is a very economical district; it contributes K1.3 billion annually through agriculture,” he said.

“Coming into politics we are so determined about setting things right for the development of the country.

“I told my people I came from nothing as a street roamer for five years and now 10 years later, I was able to rub shoulders with the legislative side of the Government and now the educative side of the Government.

“With the strength I have now I’m your number one asset.

“If you send me again you will get the best out of me because you have already prepared me to serve you better now than 10 years back.

“If the PM wants me to stay back in this department then I will accept.

“I chose education because I believe in whatever we have in us.

“It’s very hard to understand the dynamics, but its more about leading, reading, texting that you realise what education is all about.”

He urged for peace during the election which the candidates must be liable for.

