Minister has done a lot for league: Rau

By JACK AMI

NEW Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League chief executive officer Reatau Rau has commend Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko for helping bring the code to where it is now.

Speaking at the launching of the 2017 SP PNG Hunters campaign in the Intrust Super Cup in Queensland Rugby League last Tuesday, 201 Rau said it was an exciting journey for him in his new role to see the game reach greater heights in the future.

“This is not an easy task as it takes hard work to set the mileage in rugby league in the country with certain major sponsors, management and stakeholders effectively contributing.

Rau thanked Tkatchenko, the PNGRFL chairman and management for overhauling the game.

“Ever since he took office as Sports Minister, rugby league has changed for the better.

“It’s not just rugby league but sports in general that have benefited.”

Rau also acknowledged sponsors of the Hunters campaign, particularly South Pacific Brewery through general manager Stan Joyce, and other minor sponsors.

He said running the Hunters unit was a very expensive and the three years in the Intrust Super Cup would not have been possible without the support of sponsors.

“Three years done… we all want to dig deep down a bit more and raise the level a bit higher and I’m sure Hunters coach Michael Marum has identified where we’ve fallen short in the last three years.

“We got some of the number one sponsors in this country, by their own rights are number one in their own business and would like the Hunters and PNGRFL as a whole to rise up and be seen as number one in the sports industry as well,” Rau said.

“Marum has made tough decisions and has brought in young players. People may have some criticisms but he works hard, early hours in the morning and evening with a good team of people around him helping the Hunters.”

He said the Hunters have the Hunters will have to cross boundaries and do the little things right to overcome and hopefully be the number one team in QRL.

“The hunt has started. The aim is to do better than last year.”

