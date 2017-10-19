Minister in Dubai talks to involve UAE in PNG’s economy

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Rimbink Pato is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss the Expo 2020 and seek wider involvement of the United Arab Emirates in PNG’s economy.

Pato is the envoy of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill at the two-day International Participants Meeting for Expo 2020 which will be held in Dubai from Oct 2020 to April 2021 and is expected to attract 25 million visitors.

The International Participants Meeting begins today. Pato said Expo 2020 would not only be the first for the Middle East but would be the most globally diverse and a showcase of modern technology.

Pato said PNG was working to contribute via its own pavilion to the success of Expo 2020 and to bring many benefits back home.

“Our presence will increase our nation’s global visibility, highlighting trade, investment and development opportunities in our own country,” Pato said.

“The theme of the Expo is ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’ which is in total harmony with PNG’s foreign policy to drive to grow connections in a globalising world, an essential move to boost trade and investment as well as development programs.

“We already have a connection with the Middle East via our excellent relationship with Israel, which is active in PNG with its advanced methods of vegetable production, dairy and cattle farming and its capacity training to reduce unemployment.”

Pato said he would be discussing with UAE what they would like to do in PNG with particular interest in technology and renewable energy.

“The International Renewable Energy Agency is based in UAE and we are keen for it to assist with a review of our renewable energy options,” Pato said.

