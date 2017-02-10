Minister gives keys to homebuyers

MINISTER for Housing and Urbanisation Paul Isikiel yesterday handed over the keys to homebuyers of the National Housing Estate Limited (NHEL) at Gobuta Estate in Port Moresby.

Speaking at the event Isikiel said that the Government’s commitment was for ordinary Papua New Guineans to own and live in decent homes.

“I am proud to announce without reservation that we have given our new homeowners a product that matches all the expectations of a modern quality home found anywhere in the current market place,” he said.

He said the Government’s public-private partnership (PPP) policy was fast becoming a driving force for productive delivery of key infrastructures like roads, bridges, schools, health facilities and housing.

“As minister responsible under this government, I am delighted that our policies and programmes have become enabling factors that make it possible for our citizens to realise and fulfill their dreams and expectations,” Esikiel said.

“Owning a decent home is a life-long dream and a struggle for many Papua New Guineans.”

Isikiel said that for the last four years, the government through various state agencies, has been finding the right mechanisms to drive and deliver services to its people at affordable cost, and housing was one of the key ambitions of the Government.

“You are all our citizens that deserve government interventions. We continue to deliver and today’s occasion embodies this drive,” he said.

