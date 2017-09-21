Minister looks at ways to boost border security

THE Minister for Immigration and Border Security Petrus Thomas wants to see a “healthy” working relationship among government departments and agencies to enhance border security.

Thomas, who visited the Border Development Authority office in Port Moresby on Monday, emphasised the importance of authority’s role in ensuring security at the country’s borders.

“We have an important task ahead with the 2018 Apec summit and we really need to step up on border security,” he said.

The Border Development Authority is in charge of protection of sovereign borders “which calls for coordination and provision of infrastructure support to border management agencies”.

“The support will enable the border agencies to perform their mandated duties effectively in providing border security and safety along Papua New Guinea international borders,” he said.

“We need to strengthen relationships with relevant agencies and not work in isolation.”

Acting executive chairman of the Border Development Authority Steven Tombil said they would work with MPs from the border areas to boost infrastructure development.

The six international border provinces are West Sepik, Western, Milne

Bay, New Ireland, Manus and Bougainville.

Like this: Like Loading...