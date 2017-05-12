Minister must appoint permanent secretary

In the last four months, the Department of Petroleum and Energy has been operating under an incompetent management who doesn’t care about the welfare of the employees and the department as a whole.

Each and every employees in the department are feeling a pinch of the style of management that is operating the department.

The acting secretary’s three-month term was expired on April 11, 2017 but yet NEC didn’t appoint a permanent secretary for the department.

I challenge Minister Nixon Duban to quickly appoint a new permanent secretary for this important state department before this department sinks in the hands of the current incompetent management.

Nimbrod Vistrod

