Minister needs to provide update on NID registration

Minister for National Planning and Monitoring Charles Abel owes the country a full update on the success or otherwise of the NID registration.

The public would not be fooled anymore by the typical bureaucrats’ explanations or brushing asides of funds misuse when there is no physical evidence of such services in existence equating to the total amounts, especially at this time of the run up to the 2017 general elections.

With only about seven months left, can the department and the Planning Minister tell the nation how they plan to complete registering the rest of the rural population within the next seven months before the elections?

I wonder if this Government is serious about eradicating rampant election fraud, costly court cases and outright denials of services to the people.

BT Laskona, Via email

