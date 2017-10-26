Minister plans housing policy

By LUKE KAMA

A committee established to steer and oversee development of Papua New Guinea’s national housing policy convened its first meeting in Port Moresby yesterday.

The committee, established under the direction of Housing and Urbanisation Minister John Kaupa, is tasked to come up with a national housing policy aimed at addressing the issue of affordable housing.

It comprises senior officers from Housing and Urbanisation, National Housing Corporation, Office of Urbanisation, National Planning, Finance, Treasury, Justice and Attorney-General, National Research Institute, Implementation and Rural Development and other key players and stakeholders in housing and urbanisation.

Kaupa urged the committee to take a holistic approach in steering and developing the policy.

“When I took over the Housing Ministry, I wanted to change the way we do things and conduct our business in the housing industry,” he said.

“Housing or shelter is a very basic need.

“We have had people saying so many bad things about National Housing Corporation and the way business is conducted here.

“To address these issues, we need a whole-of-government approach, and the committee comprises key agencies of the State.

“Once the national housing policy is developed, it will surely bridge the gap, and connect the missing link between key players in the housing and urbanisation sector.”

Kaupa said there was currently no housing policy at the national level connecting and creating links between important stakeholders and players in the industry.

“That is the issue we have in the country for so long,” he said.

“Under my leadership as housing minister, under the leadership of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, I want to have that policy in place so that it will create the platform for providing housing to our citizens in the country.”

Executive director for Office of Urbanisation Max Kep commended Kaupa for his leadership and foresight to address housing issues in the country.

He said actual players in the industry like real estate companies and property developers must also be included in the steering committee.

“This is very important to ensure we get the best national housing policy for PNG,”Kep said.

