Minister reveals mapping bureau to receive facelift

THE Department of Lands and Physical Planning plans to upgrade and renovate its mapping bureau division.

Lands and Physical Planning Minister Justin Tkatchenko said that a submission had been made to Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari and the Pubic Services Commission. It is currently renting at Moale House.

“It’s a rental property so it will go through the department of public service, chief secretary and public service minister,” he said.

Tkatchenko said the mapping bureau would be scoping out the area that Apec would be using for security, transportation and logistics.

“They would be using the geo-special intelligence unit that had been set up as part of the security operations for Apec 2018,” he said.

“The geo-special intelligence has applications for civilian, law enforcement, national security and defence.

“It is to ensure that all delegates coming to PNG know exactly where every building, every road and every getaway route is.

“This will enable them to know exactly where things are placed, where their leaders will be travelling, so there is no question of doubt and they are clear on all routes.”

Meanwhile, Tkatchenko said the heads of mission were happy with the hosting of the Apec minister’s transportation meeting.

“Our biggest challenge is logistics, transportation and security, getting that correct and we are grateful that countries like Australia, New Zealand and others are assisting us.”

Like this: Like Loading...