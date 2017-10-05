Minister stops new gun licences

Police Minister Jelta Wong yesterday declared a moratorium on the issuance of new firearm licences in the wake of a surge in gun-related violence and killings in the country.

Wong said the ban would remain in effect for an indefinite period.

He said a similar moratorium on firearms was issued in 2000.

He said the Government was taking the measure because of an increasing number of gun-related violence and killings over the recent weeks.

“These include the shooting and deaths of four policemen, two in Enga at the height of the recently concluded 2017 general election, and two in Southern Highlands within the past few days,” Wong said.

“The country’s three disciplinary forces, the Defence Force and Correctional Services included, are exempted from this moratorium.”

“In compliance with this Government directive, the police commissioner, who is also the registrar of firearms, should not entertain new applications for the purchase and issuance of new gun licences.”

Like this: Like Loading...