Minister urged agencies to work together

All Government agencies under the Department of Justice and Attorney-General will start sharing resources during these difficult economic times, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Davis Steven says.

He told the management and staff of the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission that there was a need to break out of the “you and us” mentality.

“Being part of a Government currently managing difficult economic times, the Public Solicitor’s office was locked. I’m responsible for their budget,” he said.

“As leader of this sector now, I’m saying we are going to work together. There is need for us to break this you and us kind of mentality. I want the secretary’s office in Justice Department and the Attorney General’s Office to be the focal point now.

“We all want bigger budgets and our expectations are high but the reality is there is a cut every year.

“We are going to start resources-sharing, aligning our resources and opportunities.”

Steven said the Justice department was looking after entities and instrumentalities such as the Constitution and Law Reform Commission.

“I see a need for leadership. I want to get the house in order, put a focus on our principal function and roles,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...