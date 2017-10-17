Minister wants appointment of govt officers fast-tracked

Public Service Minister Elias Kapavore says the Solicitor-General’s Office is causing delays in the appointment of over 20 senior contract officers to vacant positions in government institutions.

Kapavore said that the delay had been going on for over two years and most of the positions were occupied by officers on acting bases.

“These positions need to be confirmed in order for public servants to effectively deliver services, especially in remote areas.”

Kapavore said yesterday that officials from the departments of Personnel Management and Justice and Attorney-General had met in the past week to address the delays in the senior officers’ employment contracts.

“The inter-departmental meeting was convened when I found out during a brief from my secretary John Kali that more than 20 senior contract officers’ contracts were still awaiting clearance from the State solicitor’s office. Some have been there for more than two years.

“We had a round-table discussion with the senior management team from both departments and in that meeting we identified the impediments that caused unnecessary delays.”

Kapavore said that he was grateful to the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Davis Steven who was present in that meeting with his Secretary Lawrence Kalinoe, deputy secretaries and the State solicitor.

“Issues surrounding delays were discussed with both parties agreeing on certain terms and conditions that will address such deficiencies that have somewhat contributed to low morale among the top executives.”

Kapavore said that appropriate systems would be established to ensure employment contracts for senior officers were cleared within a period of less than three months.

Like this: Like Loading...