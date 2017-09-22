Minister welcomes suggestions for mining sector

MINING Minister Johnson Tuke has told the board of PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum that he will welcome suggestions relating to the mining industry.

Tuke met members of the board comprising chief executive Professor Albert Mellam, senior vice-president Peter Aitsi and directors Richard Kassman and Ron Gawi.

Tuke said the government had given all economic ministries a 100-day ultimatum to perform.

“Therefore I would like to work with you, the Department of Mining, Mineral Resources Authority and extractive industry companies to realise the government’s agenda,” Tuke said.

He thanked the chamber for “doing a fantastic job in mitigating how mining is done in PNG”.

He said mining companies played an important role in developing project impacted areas in terms of social responsibility obligations, job creation and infrastructure development.

He plans to visit all mining projects to meet company officials.

He also assured the board that the government was working on the review of the Mining Act.

Tuke promised to see that the Wafi/Golpu and Frieda River mining projects which are still waiting the approval of their special mining licences become operational.

Like this: Like Loading...