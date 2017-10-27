Minister’s progress impresses TIPNG

Corrupt Lands Department officials must be dealt with, Transparency International PNG (TI PNG) chairman Lawrence Stephens says.

Stephens commended Minister for Lands and Physical Planning Justin Tkatchenko’s stand in undertaking to deal with officials that issued titles of public land to business entities or individuals.

“We are pleased to note that Tkatchenko is working with the National Capital District Commission to take back all the public land that was given away,” he said.

“Corruption in land management happens when officials demand bribes for basic administrative steps, but also when high-level political decisions are unduly influenced.”

Stephens said administrative corruption involved bribes and illegal payments made to register land and acquire official documents and approve building permits.

“These lands are obtained and ‘developed’ into shopping malls, housing developments and other commercial activities,” he said.

“At TIPNG, we hope that the minister also takes on the challenge to improve land governance.

“It is our strong belief that the right to land must not depend on the ability to grease the palms of public officials, but for officials to display integrity in perform their duties.”

Last Sunday, Tkatchenko said that department officers involved in giving public land away would be dealt with the full force of the law.

He said Lands officers, or anyone within the department, did not have the right to give away public land to companies, businesses or individuals.

Tkatchenko said he would not tolerate the attitude or behaviour of officers who were concerned more about filling their pockets through shady deals of giving away public land to private companies.

