Ministers support budget

THE three cabinet ministers from Milne Bay have supported the provincial budget of more than K200 million for 2017.

They are Minister for Planning Charles Abel (Alotau), Minister for Civil Aviation Steven Davis (Esa’ala) and Minister for Forest Douglas Tomuriesa (Kiriwina-Goodenough).

Governor Titus Philemon said 2017 had been a difficult and challenging year for Milne Bay but he was happy to see the political leaders working together to drive the province forward.

Tomuriesa said the budget indicated that districts played an important role in development.

“We have focused our attention on roads, especially for Esa’ala, Kiriwina Goodenough and Samarai-Murua, as well as jetties, housing for public servants, community development, land acquisition, commerce and fisheries,” he said.

Davis said he was interested about where they wanted to go as a people.

“A budget is a tool for development and the 2017 budget is a picture of the important work achieved in the last four years,” Davis said.

Abel said they were interested in how they could translate their resources to projects, get all the government agencies working together and how they could make sure that the spirit and intention of the Organic Law were translated into real benefits for our people.

