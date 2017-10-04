Ministry, authority locked out of office over arrears

THE Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Climate Change and the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority have been locked out of their office due to non-payment of rentals.

The authority’s managing director Gunther Joku confirmed to The National yesterday that their office at bmobile Building in Waigani was locked by the landlord and they were temporarily operating in an office space at Hohola.

The ministry was operating at its parliament office while waiting for the issue to be sorted out.

Joku said it was a “very unfortunate situation” but they did understand how difficult it was for the Government to try to manage the issue, not only with office rentals for State agencies but in providing services and bringing developments to the people.

“We are operating at an office space in Hohola to make sure our essential services like the corporate services and the environment regulation and compliance and monitoring are not affected,” he said.

Joku was unable to confirm the exact amount of rental arrears owed.

