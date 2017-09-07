Ministry holds training on personal evangelism

The Evangelism Explosion Ministry team of Debeini’s Living Waters Church in Port Moresby held a small graduation ceremony on Sunday where certificates were presented to nine recipients.

Evangelism Explosion leader Henry Kwapena said the training programme which started in 2007 had stopped for about five years and was reintroduced in 2012.

“From 2012 to 2017, we’ve been running annual training programmes and its one day in seven weekly training sessions and it’s intensive,” Kwapena said.

“We have been holding the programme on Saturdays to cater for the working people.

“The programmme is for nine weeks but we have reduced it to seven weeks.”

He said the core idea of the training was to get the participants to learn the art of personal evangelism witnessing the Gospel one-on-one.

Kwapena said the trainees attended lectures and were given the Gospel which also has illustrations followed with scriptures.

“They grasp that, and they can get it and put it together and use that on their own so it makes it easier for them to witness,” he said.

“Most of the mothers have signed up this year, but we are encouraging other groups of people to participate, including the youths.”

Kwapena said next year, they would encourage more youths to participate as they would be introducing the programme specifically for the younger generation.

He said the Evangelism Explosion Ministry was a global inter-denominational programme and involved people from all walks of life.

