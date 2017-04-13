Ministry to have headquarters

By OGIA MIAMEL

A GROUND breaking ceremony took place at Taurama Valley in National Capital District on Saturday to mark the beginning of the construction of the Life In The Spirit Ministry headquarter and worship centre.

National overseer Pastor David Dii said the centre would be built to cater for over 3500 congregation members and in the long run it would be made the national and international headquarters of the ministry.

He said since the birthing of the ministry’s Port Moresby church in 2003 with a handful of congregation members, it has grown from strength to strength over the last 13 years and currently there were nine pastors providing shepherding and spiritual care to the congregation.

“This centre will be like a reformation, transformation kind of centre of life,” Dii said.

“We are more into gathering this nation into one call and that is to raise purity and righteousness in the eyes of men and in doing so that will be settled in the family and men will be righteous fathers, and righteous community and righteous nation, and it starts from individuals so that’s the main aim of this ministry.

In officiating the ground breaking Governor-General Bob Dadae told the faithful gathered that the house of God was not just a symbol of a church but it was the people.

“We all are the church, all the pastors are the agents of God, you congregation are the church of God,” Dadae said.

Like this: Like Loading...