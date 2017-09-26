Minoga hailed as the hero

KALAWAI Minoga, hero in our midst!

I congratulate the PNG Hunters for their great win over the Sunshine Falcons in the grand final of the Queensland Cup.

Many thought it was over until the tireless effort of the team paid off when Big Minoga toppled the challenging team.

Big Minoga, you made some minor mistakes but all was forgiven when you scored your miracle try in the last minute.

You made the eight million people of Papua New Guinea proud.

Thank you Minoga for your try. We thank too, the players who played really hard to put Papua New Guinea on the world rugby league map.

Junior Kupstar

DWU

