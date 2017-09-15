Minoga has the wow factor

WILLIE Minoga still deserves a Kumuls jumper despite criticisms over his weakness in defence.

He is still in great form and has the skills to change an opponent’s gameplan to the Kumuls’ advantage.

Known by several nicknames –Wapenamanda Meck-Truck, Freight Train or Bulldozing Bull of Kokopo – by the Intrust Super Cup commentators, he should be included in this year’s World Cup squad. He is a consistent utility player who can fit into any position because he can play any position.

He started his early Digicel Cup career at fullback and wing with Lae Snax Tigers under coach Stanley Tapend, and moved to centre then forward where he earned a Kumuls and Hunters jumper respectively.

Willie has the skills to create the wow factor for the Kumuls.

The Hunters fans have faith in him.

Sambakmanda-Aluni

