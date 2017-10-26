Mintt enters smartphone market

By MARK HAIHUIE

FONE Haus general manager Damian Ames says the recently-launched Mintt Smartphones will bring affordability into the Papua New Guinea market.

It was launched last week in Port Moresby.

“We are distributing Mintt in PNG and it is only available at Fone Haus for the first two weeks,” Ames said.

“Customers get a free power bank with every purchase. And after the first two weeks, there will be other distributors nationwide selling Mintt smartphones.”

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop said he was happy to collaborate with Fone Haus to hold the Mintt Colour Walk for Life last weekend as it helped to promote healthy living and mindset.

“Walk for Life is an active city programme aimed at keeping people healthy and fit,” he said

“I am glad that Fone Haus collaborated with us to launch their new smart phones through the walk for life programme.

“This is the 21st Century and everyone is into technology, including smart phones. I am happy that they have decided to launch their brand with a healthy start by joining the walk for life.”

