Mioks dampen Hela’s parade

THE Enga Mioks upset the second-placed Hela Wigmen 24-4 in their round seven Digicel Cup fixture at the National Football Stadium on Saturday.

Mioks, sponsored by the Enga provincial government and in the presence of Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, who was invited to officiate in the match which commemorated the late Hela Governor and Wigmen patron Anderson Agiru, kicked off proceedings after a minute’s silence.

The Engans scored four tries through a double by centre Levai Andrew, wing Alma Voro and Junior Bobby while halfback Jeffrey Parah and five-eighth Nathan Willie and reserve back Roger Laka kicked a conversion each with Parah adding a penalty.

The Kroton-sponsored Wigmen got their only points of the afternoon through full-back Ian Maliaba in the second half after they trailed 12-0 at half time.

Mioks with prop Kot Kerua, captain Supa Kokote, lock Lee James, Gorden Bal and hooker John Jerry set a platform for halves Parah, Millie and Laka to feed capable outside backs Daniel Tabol, Andrew and Bobby.

The Mioks brought their typical bruising style with a take-no-prisoners attitude which the Helas could not deal with. The Wigmen could not get going throughout the opening stanza because of some committed and smart defence by the Mioks.

Hela centres David Lapua, Stanford Talita, No.6 William Mone, Missach Wallen, Clyde Osei and Junior Rau were uncharacteristically quiet.

A happy Mioks coach Timothy Lepa said his side had used the fact that they were seen as the underdogs as motivation to spring the upset.

Meanwhile, at the Sir Danny Leah Oval in Goroka, the Bintangor Lahanis were pipped 20-18 by the competition leaders the Lae Snax Tigers.

The defending premiers are now undefeated after seven rounds and could well be headed for their fifth consecutive minor premiership.

Stanley tepend’s side has already won on the road in Port Moresby (20-16 over the Wigmen in round 2) and Wabag (14-8 over the Mioks in round 4) and have now added the Eastern Highlands capital to the list of venues their have conquered.

At the Kalabond Oval in Kokopo, home side the Agmark Gurias saw off the challenge from visitors PRK Mendi Muruks, securing a 16-4 win to keep in touch with the top four.

Steven Nightingale’s side are returning to top form after a poor start to the season which included a 40-0 drubbing to the Tigers in Lae in round one.

In Minj, the Waghi Tumbe handed the NCDC Port Moresby Vipers their seventh straight loss with a 34-18 thumping yesterday in Jiwaka.

Round 7 Results: Sat, June 17 – Wigmen 4 Mioks 24; Sun, June 18 – Tumbe 34 Vipers 18, Gurias 16 Muruks 4, Lahanis 18 Tigers 20.

