Mioks eke out win over Vipers in dour affair

THE Enga Mioks eked out an 8-4 win over the Port Moresby Vipers in a dour fixture at the PNG Football Stadium yesterday.

The Digicel Cup Round 8 fixture failed to attract a crowd with an estimated 300 fans able to make it to the soccer stadium to watch the sixth-placed side against the hosts and cellar dwellers.

The Vipers put in a brave effort but once again came up short in what has been their worst start to a season with eight losses.

The game was largely static with handling errors robbing the fixture of any entertainment value.

The Mioks had former Hunters No.7 Roger Laka calling the shots and despite the woeful completion rates, the Engans always looked the most likely to score points.

Laka worked well with halves partner Jeffrey Para giving the Mioks stability in their game.

The Vipers turned up the aggression with captain Ate Bina Wabo driving the city team but aside from the brawn there was little else to like about the Vipers play.

The Mioks took a 6-0 to halftime thanks to try to centre Daniel Topal which Para converted.

Para pushed the lead to eight points with a penalty. Rex Maimacrossed for a consolation try two minutes before time for the hosts.

Vipers 4 (Rex Maima try) Mioks 8 (Daniel Topal try; Jeffrey Para con, pen)

Rd 8 results: Sun, June 25 – Tumbe 32 Lahanis 22, Gurias 22 Tigers 14, Muruks 8 Wigmen 6, Vipers 4 Mioks 8.

Like this: Like Loading...