Mioks set targets high as cup starts

AFTER the successful completion of the Ipatas Cup, the stage is now set for a successful campaign for the Enga Mioks in the Digicel Cup.

Mioks chairman Philip Kepson said the franchise had brought back talismanic coach Timothy Lepa, who after a year’s break from coaching, was now ready to lead the Mioks to a premiership.

Kepson said this year’s Mioks squad had a blend of youth and experience and expectations were high.

He said Lepa had recruited well, identifying the key areas the Mioks needed to shore up in order to be competitive in the revamped Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition.

The side will leave Lae after a two-month training camp and be based in Wapenamanda, Enga, for the season.

The Mioks pack has been bolstered with the inclusion Supa Kokote, Daniel Pai and Kot Kerowa, while veteran Roger Laka, who is a former PNG Hunters halfback, will be expected to mentor Jeffrey Para and Daniel Tapol. Mioks: Junior Bobby, Alma Woro, Daniel Tapol, Charlie Oliver, Justine Kakame, Narthen Willie, Jeffrey Para, Kot Kerowa, John Jerry, Daniel Pai, Gordon Bal, Israel Steven, Supa Kokote; Res: Roger Laka, Jimson Mepil, Kingston Paul, Wawa Paul, Rex Heaop.

