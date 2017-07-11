Miro calls on federation to do more

ALL Stars Basketball Championship winning coach Larry Miro has slammed the Basketball Federation Papua New Guinea over the standard of basketball in the country.

Miro, who coached the PNG Men’s Basketball League (PMBL 1) to victory in the 2017 All Stars Championship, said the federation could have done more on improving the level of skills and tactics at the association level.

“We have seen and experienced at the recent championship that the standard between the PMBL and other centres is big,” Miro said.

“The score lines of over 100 against the outside centres proved that something drastic needs to be done at the association level.”

The former PNG representative player said while he appreciated what BFPNG under Joel Khalu had been doing, he wanted to see more technical and coaching clinics organised for associations around the country.

NCD Basketball League president Kevin Teme also expressed the same sentiment.

Teme’s NCDBL women’s team won the women’s title in their inaugural appearance at the All Stars Basketball Championship.

Southern Flames franchise owner in the PMBL competition John Kapi Natto also supported Miro’s concerns over the level of competition.

