Miss PNG named ambassador

MISS Papua New Guinea Kellyanne Limbiye has been named by the National Aids Council Secretariat as the new ambassador for people living with HIV in PNG.

Limbiye told The National that for Miss PNG to be involved was huge because they were all about empowering women, youths and marginalised communities.

“For HIV and the stigma challenges, it comes down to us, the humanity of us. We can’t discriminate someone for their sexual orientation just because of HIV or religion or anything,” she said.

“We are made equally and we should respect each other’s life choices. Whatever situation we are in, we should just respect each other because at the end of the day we all need each other to survive. It’s all about companionship,” she said.

She praised the Kokoda+ Stronger Than You Think project which proved to be a success in bringing people together to eliminate stigma and discrimination against people living with (PLHIV).

“I think Kokoda+ Stronger Than You Think is something that brings people together and we just want to spread the news that people living with HIV are humans as us.”

