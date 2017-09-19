Missing girl found buried at Brown River, two die in fire

THE body of a 15-year-old girl believed to have been raped was found buried near Brown River, in Central, last Friday, police say.

Provincial police commander Laimo Asi said they found the body after a two-week search by the family and police.

“The girl was reported missing on September 6 after she went to the family garden and failed to return,” Asi said. “The family and police have been searching for her. They found her body on Friday buried near the river.”

Asi said police were looking for an elderly man from Gulf, who is believed to be on the run, to question over the matter.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy and his mother died in a fire last Sunday in a settlement at Konedobu in the National Capital District.

PNG Fire Service Chief Officer Bill Roo said the incident happened at the KDO Block settlement.

Roo said they could not help because there were no roads leading to the settlement.

“The fire trucks were not able to go up to the mountain.

“Even the firehose was too short and there was nothing the PNG Fire Service could do to help,” he said.

Roo said fire officers called the police and St John Ambulance after hearing that the mother and son had died in the fire.

