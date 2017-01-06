Missing six found alive

By DOROTHY MARK

SIX people that went missing between Madang and Manus last month shored safely on an island in New Ireland on Monday.

The Madang disaster office reported the missing people’s relatives form Baluan Island in Manus were now looking for ways to bring them back to Manus and Madang.

The six left the Madang Technical College waterfront on Dec 20 with personal belongings and 14 bags of betel nut for Manus.

Acting assistant director for disaster Frank Don said the four adults and two children including a mother and her 10-year-old son left at around 5am.

Don said the last call was one of them made to a relative in Madang was between 7am and 8am after they passed Karkar Island.

He said they were supposed to arrive on Manus the next day but did not.

Don said he and a relative of the missing people in Madang informed the National Maritime Safety Authority and the message was relayed to all vessels travelling along the Bismarck Sea to look out for the boat and its passengers.

He said the Australian search and rescue centre was also informed through the National Weather Office in Port Moresby.

Don said there was a strong north-westerly wind that day which could have blown the boat off course.

Don said the incident was the fourth Manus people have experienced and all were related to betel nut trading.

Don advised people travelling out to heed bad weather warnings and travel only when conditions were right and to always have safety gear on board.

