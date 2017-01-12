Mission claim touch title

YOUTHS from the East Taraka concluded their Christmas tournament with the men’s and women’s finals last Sunday.

The men’s touch final was between Last Mission and Army Tattoo.

The final was anybody’s game as both teams played a fast-paced game. The first half saw a 1-1 score line.

The game was on the fence in the second half until Last Mission hooker Mond Marcus kicked a crufield goal to edge his side 2-1 in front.

The win gave Last Mission back-to-back titles.

The men’s third-place award went to Backpage with KC Raiders claiming fourth spot.

In the women’s volleyball, Leftouts beat Agal Slaves 3-2 in a tense five-setter.

The Papuan Blacks beat Rebels 3-2 for the third-place.

Tournament organiser Jusine Makanda said the festive tournament saw 14 men’s teams for the 13-a-side touch and 16 teams for the women’s volleyball competitions.

He said the competition was supported by Lae Lord Mayor Koim Trilu Leahy with K5000.

Makanda said the tournament had seen some of the youths involved in the touch competition go on to play for the champion East Spiders rugby league club.

