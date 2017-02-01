Mixed bag for Mariners

FIELDING errors saw Mariners lose their Port Moresby women’s A grade softball match 11-9 to Chebu on Saturday.

In the related B grade fixture, Mariners thrashed the Bougainville side 13-2 at the Bisini diamonds.

Chebu held their nerve as Mariners’ execution let them down in a close encounter.

Both teams scored a run each in the first innings and it coninued to be a tit for tat affair until the end.

Results: Sat, Jan 28 – A Grade: Bears 10 Stingers 6, Chebu 11 Mariners 9, Sisters 4 Wantoks 3, Saints 8 Gazelle 2; B Grade: Mariners 13 Chebu 2, Stingers 16 Bears 3, Sisters 11 Wantoks 8, Gazelle 8 Saints 6.

