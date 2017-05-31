Mixed results across the board in Morobe volleyball

PRIMA Volleyball recorded upsets across its six divisions in last weekend’s matches.

In the men’s division, Scorpions and Admiralty’s late arrivals for their scheduled 11am games resulted in forfeits while the Half Street boys kept up their winning form with 3-1 victory over KCR.

NJAY nailed Bullets with a 3-0 win and Well Spring forfeited the competition tail-enders ADCO. In the women’s A-grade matches NJAY put the brakes on Scorpions’ winning streak.

Scorpions captain/coach Delsie Banka and strikers Lydia Giwisa, Susanna Maliaki and Wasa Pamas were on song taking out the first two sets comfortably with a 25-17 and 25-21 scoreline.

Scorpions’ discipline fell away at the start of the third set when changes in the NJAY line up frustrated their attack.

NJAY introduced Racheal Vele to set and Vero Gumaba to the backcourt, igniting experienced Enny Neleng and Rebecca Borja to take total control of the frontline.

NJAY went on to win the remaining three sets 25-13, 25-23 and 25-11. In the other match, BCM edged Admiralty 3-2 win while fast improving Namafox beat Well Spring 3-1.

Like this: Like Loading...