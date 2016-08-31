Mixed results for Cole

After a neck-and-neck battle with Bloomsburg University, the PNG Under-20 women’s soccer team is on the home stretch in their tour of the United States.

Washington-born coach Lisa Cole scheduled seven matches against American university sides to give the squad more experience playing as a team ahead of the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in Port Moresby.

It was back to the drawing board for PNG, after the women lost 5-0 to Bucknell University last week, despite having more attempts at goal than Bucknell in the second-half.

While PNG dominated the second period, it was obvious shooting accuracy was an area the squad needed to work on.

The same was noticed in this week’s match against Bloomsburg University, with the match tied at 1-1.

Cole said there were many attempts at goal but the team couldn’t find the back of the net again to take the lead.

“Many good chances were created by the team but we still need to finish,” Cole said.

The coach said however she was impressed with the effort put in and proud to walk away with the draw.

“The team put in a good fight at the end of the game,” she said.

PNG have had mixed results on tour, losing their first game against Seattle Pacific University but redeemed themselves with a 2-1 win against Lock Haven University in their second match.

Outside of training and matches, the squad have participated in extra-curricular activities, which have allowed the team to meet and inspire other young athletes and immerse themselves in the American culture.

The squad have two matches left in their tour of the United States before Cole will select the final squad to compete at the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in November.

Games schedule: Today — PNG v St Francis; Mon – PNG v Georgetown

